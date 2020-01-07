W. MI man experiences Puerto Rico earthquake

BAYAMÓN, Puerto Rico (WOOD) — A West Michigan man who moved to Puerto Rico a few years ago is sharing images of the damage a 6.4 magnitude left on the island. This quake comes after more than a week of earthquakes and aftershocks on the island.

David Oros Sr. lives about 80 miles from the epicenter of the earthquake that hit early Tuesday morning. Despite the distance, he sent News 8 photos of cracks that opened in the concrete of his home.

David Oros Sr.’s home in Puerto Rico.

“There’s cracks in the driveway. The tiles on the floor came up,” he recounted. “It’s one of the worst ones I’ve ever been in … the whole house just started to shake and I just screamed.”

Oros grew up in Grand Rapids and lived in Florida for a decade before moving to Puerto Rico. He experienced Hurricane Maria and said much of the island is still rebuilding.

“It took us almost eight months before we had any power or any water. They had to restructure everything,” Oros said of the hurricane aftermath. “We have banana trees and stuff, so when the hurricane hit, we just picked off the trees.”

A banana tree in Puerto Rico.

Coconuts being opened to preserve water.

Neighbors broke coconuts open Tuesday to preserve water. Oros told News 8 many elderly people live near him, so he and others are focused on preparing for a potentially long power outage.