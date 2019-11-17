Video: VA officers rescue woman from burning car

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Two Virginia police officers helped rescue an unconscious woman from a vehicle engulfed with flames early Friday.

Farmville Officers Dalton Foley and Olivia Martin said carrying out the daring task was pure instinct.

“We’ll both be honest, we had a lot of fear. We’ve never dealt with anything like that so kind of in the back of your head, you’re scared, but you kind of have to put it down and have to go to work,” Foley told WRIC, WOOD TV8’s Richmond sister station, in a Skype interview.

He and Martin responded to the single-vehicle crash in the town about 50 miles southeast of Richmond at 4:18 a.m. Friday. 15.

“The driver may have fallen asleep or had a medical emergency and drifted off the road,” Foley said.

Police said the car was “already consumed in fire and heavy smoke was coming from the passenger compartment” when Foley and Martin arrived.

WARNING: 8News was provided with the police bodycam footage on Friday. The video could contain graphic language or images not suitable for all.

Foley used his knife to cut the seat belt of the unconscious woman in the driver’s seat and pulled her out. Martin checked for other passengers and then, along with two citizens, helped move the woman away from the blaze.

“It was pretty terrifying because the vehicle was on fire,” Martin said.

The driver was airlifted to a hospital, where she was lifted in serious but stable condition.

The unidentified 57-year-old woman was able to communicate with her family at the hospital. They hope she will make a full recovery.

“Fortunately, we were within seconds of the fire,” Martin said. “Thankfully, because had we gotten there a couple of minutes later, it may have been a different scenario.”