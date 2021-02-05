Video: US Coast Guard rescues anglers from Bay of Green Bay

(WFRV/WOOD) — The U.S. Coast Guard has released a video of a harrowing ice rescue on the Bay of Green Bay Thursday.

Crews rescued 66 fishermen stranded on an ice floe at the Surgeon Bay canal, north of the city of Green Bay, as a crack in the ice formed.

Door County, Wisconsin, Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Patrick McCarty said the crack opened in the ice around 9 a.m., starting off at around 10 feet and ultimately expanding to about a mile.

Two helicopters, three airboats, and other skiffs were used by multiple agencies in the rescue, which lasted 3.5 hours as dozens of shanties were cleared.

Lt. Erin Nolan, a pilot out of the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City, told WJMN, the Nexstar station in Marquette, that the crack in the ice ran north to south and that by the time they rescued everyone, it had grown to a couple hundred yard wide.

Authorities say everyone is OK and no one needed medical attention.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office reminded winter sport enthusiasts to always check the local weather conditions before heading out and they should carry a reliable means of communications with them. Nolan added that that ice fishermen should should review basic ice safety, make sure they have all the necessary gear, be self-aware and have the ability to self-rescue if necessary.