Veterans Affairs expands virtual services with tele-town hall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is having a town hall over the phone, featuring Under Secretary for Benefits Dr. Paul Lawrence.

The VA also announced it’s expanding its virtual services this afternoon to support veterans amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Talking points include an update to its COVID-19 response along with information about programs old and new. They will talk about the Blue Water Navy Act for those who may have had exposure to herbicides during the Vietnam Conflict. As well as Solid Start, which tells veterans about their benefits during the first year back to civilian life.

The tele-town hall runs from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. You can call into the tele-town hall at 844.227. 7557.

