Vegans raise concerns over Impossible Whopper

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Georgia man who is a vegan recently filed a lawsuit in Florida alleging Burger King misleads consumers on the way their plant-based burgers are prepared.

Their Impossible line of burgers use patties made completely without animal products; however, they’re cooked alongside other meats whose grease and fat can taint the otherwise vegan friendly patties.

“I’ve eaten the Impossible Whopper. I didn’t know to ask questions and to be honest with you, I probably should have,” said Jon Dunn, co-founder of the group Vegan Grand Rapids. “For most vegans who really want to abstain from animal products its really, I don’t know how else to say it. It’s a bummer.”

Dunn’s website, Vegan Grand Rapids, operates like a restaurant guide of sorts, giving advice to local vegans, showing them vegan friendly options around West Michigan.

“At Vegan Grand Rapids our goal is to grow veganism, and so for us that means being as approachable with it as we can,” Dunn said. “It can be difficult to sort through all the restaurants there are, we like to think we make the choice a little easier.”

Up until recently, Dunn believed the Impossible Whopper was a safe option for vegans. He didn’t know the burger might be contaminated with animal fats.

“Do I think that I ate an Impossible Whopper that touched a meat grill? The Impossible Whopper is so close to meat, or the impossible burger is so close to meat that I’m not sure I would know. Hopefully I didn’t,” Dunn said. “It’s upsetting whenever you think you’re eating right and a cross contamination or mix up occurs. If you expect to go out and eat and not have those issues happen, I think you’re probably a little naive.”

John Firth, president of quality dining who operates more than 180 Burger King restaurants in Michigan, Indiana and Florida told News 8 that Burger King never claimed their Impossible burgers were vegan, but does implore their vegan guests to ask for patties cooked in the microwave, separately, away from the flame broiler which could place them near or in contact with other meats.

The Impossible Whopper, when ordered as is, also comes topped with mayonnaise. The condiment is made with eggs which are also not vegan. But that information isn’t widely publicized, only when looking closely at the fine print on Burger King’s website would you see that the burger is not vegan.

For guests looking for a meat-free option, a non-broiler method of preparation is available upon request.

“Had I known that I had to order it a certain way, I would have,” Dunn said. “That would’ve made a huge difference. That kind of communication, saying here is what you need to do if this is a concern for you, is really great. As long as a restaurant communicates it.”

He and some other vegans claim Burger King is misleading its customers into thinking their “100% meatless Whopper” was vegan friendly.

“I always strive to eat vegan myself, because I care deeply about animals,” Dunn said. “I want to make sure I’m reducing that harm. But you just know that these things can and do happen so you just do the best you can.”

Dunn believes despite the chance of cross contamination with animal byproducts that he will give the Impossible Whopper another try, he believes the products are paving the way in an otherwise mostly void fast food market for vegans.

“The rise in plant-based diets is really incredible, and we should be encouraging that, not knocking it down when things don’t quite meet what we consider the standard,” Dunn said. “At the same time, it’s obvious people care about this and we really should up our game, but I think ultimately this brings more awareness to the issue.”