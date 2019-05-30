National

US measles count nears 1,000, surpassing 1994 record

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 03:54 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 03:54 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP/WOOD) — This year's U.S. measles epidemic just surpassed a 25-year-old record, and experts say it's not clear when the wave of illnesses will stop.

U.S. health officials on Thursday reported 971 cases so far this year. That eclipses the 963 measles illnesses reported for all of 1994.

It's been 27 years since the nation saw this many measles cases — 2,237 cases were reported in 1992.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the numbers Thursday.

Measles was once common in the U.S. but gradually became rare after vaccination campaigns that started in the 1960s.

The vast majority of this year's cases have been in New York City. But illnesses have been reported in at least 26 states, including Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health & Human Services has confirmed 42 measles cases, mostly in Oakland County.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Unsanitary conditions at Charley's Chips Photos: Unsanitary conditions at Charley's Chips
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Unsanitary conditions at Charley's Chips

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
UICA's Off The Wall 2019 UICA's Off The Wall 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UICA's Off The Wall 2019

Photo Galleries