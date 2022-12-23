[Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect the crash occurred in Sandusky County, near the Erie County line. The crash was initially reported by the Ohio State Highway Patrol to be in Groton Township, Erie County.]

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Four people are now confirmed dead after a pileup of dozens of cars along the Ohio Turnpike amid wintry conditions, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crashes happened Friday afternoon along Interstate 80 eastbound between Route 53 and State Route 4 in Sandusky County, near Groton Township and the Erie County line. At least 46 cars were involved. Just after 9 p.m. Friday, the patrol confirmed four people were killed.

Weather was a factor in the crash, the patrol later Friday.

(Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol) (Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol) (Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol) (Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The road remained closed in both directions between exits 91 and 118 just after 9 p.m. Friday. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route. Crews are continuing to clear the vehicles from the roadway, including 15 commercial vehicles.

Earlier Friday, eastbound traffic was being diverted off at exit 91 (State Route 53) and westbound traffic was being diverted off at exit 118 (State Route 250).

“Whiteout conditions persist,” the patrol stated on Twitter. “Travel is not recommended.”

(Courtesy of Michael Waldron) (Courtesy of Michael Waldron) (Courtesy of Michael Waldron) (Courtesy of Michael Waldron)

Buses took people from the scene to a local facility to stay warm.

Gov. Mike DeWine in a statement Friday said many more motorists have been injured in weather-related vehicle crashes in Ohio amid the winter storm. He urged Ohioans to stay home.

“Our sympathy goes to those families who have lost a loved one during this severe weather situation in Ohio,” he said. “The road conditions continue to be very dangerous across the state, with white outs and extremely cold temperatures continuing. Please continue to remain home if at all possible and be vigilant with these extremely dangerous road conditions.”

Stay with FOX 8 for updates.