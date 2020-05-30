Two Federal Protective Service officers shot in Oakland, one killed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — According to CNN, two Federal Protective Service officers suffered gunshot wounds during the protests Friday night, killing one and injuring the other in Oakland, California.

“Two Federal Protective Services officers stationed at the Oakland Down Town Federal Building suffered gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, one succumbed to his injury,” the Oakland Police Department said.

Oakland Police Department told CNN about 7,500 people were protesting in the city over the death of George Floyd. The city was left vandalized and burned.

Arrests were made but police could not provide specifics, CNN reported.