Trump insists he won’t be watching Mueller testimony

In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, President Donald Trump walks on the tarmac to board Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is insisting that he won’t be watching former special counsel Robert Mueller’s upcoming congressional testimony.

Mueller, whose appearance on Capitol Hill has been anticipated for months, is expected to testify for at least five hours on Wednesday.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday that he is “not going to be watching Mueller” and said Democrats running the hearing were “wasting their time.”

Hours earlier, Trump tweeted that Mueller “should not be given another bite at the apple” months after wrapping his investigation.

Highly conflicted Robert Mueller should not be given another bite at the apple. In the end it will be bad for him and the phony Democrats in Congress who have done nothing but waste time on this ridiculous Witch Hunt. Result of the Mueller Report, NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION!… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

Mueller’s report did not find sufficient evidence to establish charges of criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia to swing the 2016 presidential election.

But the report did not clear Trump of trying to obstruct the investigation.