WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Thursday is a historic day as former President Donald Trump is expected to plead not guilty to charges that say he attempted to defraud the United States by trying to undo election results.

The case involves charges that legal experts say is the most important criminal case in U.S. history and is against a former U.S. president.

“We have never had a situation where a president is accused of plotting basically the overthrow of democracy itself,” George Washington University Law Professor Paul Schiff Berman said. “This indictment is a conspiracy not just to lie but to develop a whole slate of electors to change the outcome of a democratic election.”

Schiff Berman says the 45-page indictment lays out a clear case against Trump.

However, Trump’s legal team says the former president was only following the advice of his legal advisors and trump allies like Republican Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville say the charges are a political interference with the upcoming election.

“I think the American people are really getting tired of it,” Tuberville said.

Trump’s former vice president, and now presidential rival, Mike Pence isn’t jumping to Trump’s defense.

“Sadly, the president was surrounded by a group of crackpot lawyers that kept telling him what his itching ears wanted to hear,” Pence said. “I want the American people to know I had no right to overturn the election. And that on that day President Trump asked me to put him over the Constitution. But I chose the constitution.”

Trump denies all wrongdoing and to win the case the prosecution will need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump knew he lost and still took part in a plot to keep him in power.