Trump blasts Pelosi, LeBron James before Ohio campaign rally

James has long been critical of Trump. In his interview with Lemon, he said he’d consider running for president if he believed he was the only person who could stop Trump from being re-elected.
Trump previewed his message for the Columbus-area rally with a tweet saying that while Balderson “is strong” on issues like crime and immigration, “his opponent is a puppet of Nancy Pelosi/high taxes.”
Pelosi, who would become speaker if the Democrats flip control of the House in November, has long been a Republican target.
Will be going to Ohio tonight to campaign for Troy Balderson for the big Congressional Special Election on Tuesday. Early voting is on. Troy is strong on Crime, the Border & loves our Military, Vets & 2nd Amendment. His opponent is a puppet of Nancy Pelosi/high taxes.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018