Trump blasts Pelosi, LeBron James before Ohio campaign rally

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. In this July 30, 2018 file photo LeBron James listens to a question at a news conference after the opening ceremony for the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump is seizing on the prospect of Democrat Nancy Pelosi becoming House speaker again as he makes his pitch for Republican candidates.

Trump will travel Saturday to Ohio to hold a rally for state Sen. Troy Balderson, who is running in Tuesday’s special election for an open congressional seat against Democrat Danny O’Connor, the Franklin County recorder.

The rally comes hours after Trump denounced arguably Ohio’s favorite native son, basketball superstar LeBron James, who just opened a school for underprivileged children there.

Trump tweeted late Friday that James was interviewed “by the dumbest man on television,” CNN anchor Don Lemon, but that he “made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do.”

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018