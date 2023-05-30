LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Traveling like a local is about to get a whole lot easier, thanks to AI.

“AI is going to be a massive tool for travel moving forward,” said travel influencer Michael Motamedi.

Motamedi is going to find out just how useful it can be. For the next six months, he’s embarking on a travel journey powered by AI.

“I think excitement and fear are both even right now,” quipped Motamedi.

He’s teaming up with an AI chatbot called GuideGeek to chronicle his experiences on social media through a show called No Fixed Address.

“About a year and a half ago, me and my wife decided to sell our house, sell our cars, leave our jobs and travel the world full time,” Motamedi explained.

With his wife (who has experience producing reality shows) holding the camera and an 18-month-old in tow, the family will use the AI chatbot to help them make decisions on where to go and what to do. It’s powered by a combination of ChatGPT and up-to-date travel information.

“The most important thing we’ve realized so far is it’s cutting our planning in half or even a quarter,” Motamedi said.

“I think it’s going to be a game changer for the entire travel industry,” said Ross Borden, CEO and founder of Matador Network, the travel site that powers GuideGeek. “It just gives you the best answer right off the bat, it’s already consumed every travel review, hotel review, restaurant review.”

Getting started is as easy as scanning a QR code or tapping a link to take you to the chatbot in WhatsApp. Then you can just chat to ask questions. The best part? You can get as specific as you want.

“Give it as much detail as you like so you can get an answer that’s going to tend to your specific needs,” Motamedi said.

He’s already tested AI recommendations for a successful date night in Mexico and made a video about it on TikTok, which served as the inspiration for the show.

Now, the first stop is Morocco, and yes, AI chose it.

“We’re going to find out if AI is going to help the masses travel much easier or is it going to be a hindrance. Regardless we’re going to come to a conclusion,” Motamedi said.

GuideGeek AI is currently accessible through WhatsApp and is coming soon to chat on Facebook and Instagram.

I’ve found that it is quite good at producing relevant answers to highly specific questions. My only gripe is that it doesn’t seem to have access to your current location, which would make it even more useful for recommending specific places and things to do nearby.

One more AI travel tool to try is called Roam Around. It’s accessible through a website and again, you can get highly specific with your search queries to help you build an itinerary for your destination.