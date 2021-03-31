Trans Day of Visibility: Working to achieve true inclusivity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — International Transgender Day of Visibility celebrates the transgender community and highlights work being done to achieve true inclusivity, despite ever-present barriers that remain.

The executive director of the Grand Rapids Pride Center, Jazz McKinney, joined #the7on8 to discuss the day’s significance.

Rachel Crandall-Crocker, a Michigander, created International Transgender Day of Visibility 12 years ago “because the only day we had as trans people — to gather and to just kind of talk about trans causes — was our Trans Day of Remembrance in November,” McKinney explained. “Which is the day that we come together to acknowledge the trans individuals whose either been murdered or killed or maybe died by suicide. So, Rachel really wanted a day we can actually celebrate ourselves, instead of only focusing on the negative side.”

This year’s commemoration is also historic: President Joe Biden is the first to issue a presidential proclamation for Trans Day of Visibility. Previously, presidents have only acknowledged the day on social media.

“That’s huge,” McKinney shared.

While strides are being made, they come alongside legislative efforts meant to exclude transgender kids and teens from participating in sports based on their gender identity.

In Michigan, gender identity or expression, as well as sexual orientation, are still not protected classes under the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

You can learn more about the Grand Rapids Pride Center and resources it offers online.