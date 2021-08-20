The Toys R Us logo is displayed on the exterior of a store on March 15, 2018 in Emeryville, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — One of America’s most iconic toy brands will now be available in the same place many children’s parents are shopping for clothes and home goods.

Macy’s and Toys R Us announced the partnership in a press release Thursday. The collaboration will roll out online immediately and then open in 400 Macy’s stores nationwide in 2022.

“As a Toys R Us kid, I could not be more excited to bring this beloved brand that so many of our customers know and love into Macy’s online and to our stores across America,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer

The new site, macys.com/toysrus, lets customers search for toys by brands, age, toy type and other characteristics.

Physical Toys R Us stores will be built inside the 400 Macy’s stores with the toy brand’s mascot making appearances.

Toys R Us generated more than $2 billion in global retail sales, according to the joint press release. Macy’s said it expects net sales for the year to be in the range of $23.5 billion to $23.95 billion in its outlook report.

Toys R Us has been re-emerging in stores and online after declaring bankruptcy in 2017 with $7.9 billion in debt. Toys R Us briefly opened pop-up stores in 2019 before closing them when the company was acquired by WHP Global.

Macy’s has also seen a decline in some sales with markets shifting to greater online retail and the COVID-19 pandemic impacting retail.