Toyota recalls 168K vehicles for air bag flaw
DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling more than 168,000 pickup trucks, SUVs and cars because the air bags may not inflate in a crash.
The recall covers 2018 and 2019 Tundra pickups and Sequoia SUVs as well as 2019 Avalon sedans.
Toyota says the air bag control computer can erroneously detect a fault when the vehicles are started. With a fault, the air bags may not deploy in a crash.
Toyota will notify owners and dealers will update the air bag control software. The recall is expected to begin Oct. 22.
