This week in DC: Mueller and the debt ceiling

Special Counsel Robert Mueller walks past the White House after attending services at St. John’s Episcopal Church, in Washington, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Mueller closed his long and contentious Russia investigation with no new charges, ending the probe that has cast a dark shadow over Donald Trump’s presidency. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — As members of the U.S. House and Senate prepare to return to Washington for the final week before a scheduled break, there are some big items on their agenda.

The first happens when former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies Wednesday before two House committees about his Russian investigation. Democrats hope to learn more about the probe, but U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, is skeptical.

“I don’t know. I guess we’ll see what Mr. Mueller has to say, but he seemed to indicate what he had to say he put in his report,” Huizenga told 24 Hour News 8 Monday.

Mueller’s testimony will not be the final word on the intrigue and outrage surrounding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election but it will make headlines.

An issue that may more directly impact government operations and potential world markets is the debt ceiling.

“The debt ceiling is the legal limit of what the government, the U.S. government, can borrow to fund all of the governmental operations,” Huizenga explained.

In other words, unless the debt ceiling is raised, the federal government won’t be able to borrow money sometime in early August. That could lead to curtailed government services and could create instability on international markets.

But Huizenga thinks a deal can be reached.

“There’s hope that we make some real progress on it. There’s been some indication that there has been (progress) between the White House, House and the Senate, but we’ve got to get on with that,” he said.

The House and Senate could be forced back into session next week if an agreement can’t be reached by Friday.