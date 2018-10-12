National

Teen arrested in New Mexico killing of Kalamazoo man

By:

Posted: Oct 12, 2018 11:30 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 12, 2018 11:30 AM EDT

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Santa Fe have arrested a 17-year-old boy in the Sept. 26 shooting death of a Michigan man who was visiting the northern New Mexico city.

Police say the boy was already in custody on unrelated charges when he was served Thursday with an arrest warrant accusing him of murder and tampering with evidence in the killing of Richard Milan of Kalamazoo.

The Associated Press generally does not identify juvenile crime suspects.

Police said Milan was in Santa Fe with his wife and walking the couple's dog when he encountered a group of young people, leading to a verbal altercation that escalated into the shooting.

Police said they've identified other teens who were at the scene but who fled before police arrived.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2018 Couture for a Cure
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2018 Couture for a Cure

Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams into Gulf Coast
 Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams into Gulf Coast

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show