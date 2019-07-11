Target, Meijer among stores easing price pinch on teachers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This summer break, several stores are giving teachers a break on prices.

A report released last year by the National Center of Education Statistics found 94 percent of public school teachers reported paying out of their own pocket for classroom supplies, averaging nearly $480 a year. Companies are now stepping in to help ease the pressure on cash-strapped educators.

Target’s Teacher Prep Event runs July 13-20. Teachers who enter their ID online get a 15% off coupon to use in participating stores or online. The discount can be used on select classroom supplies and adult clothing.

Meijer is offering a similar deal, but it runs through Sept. 28. The retailer says its 15 percent teacher discount on classroom essentials is its largest back-to-school deal ever. Meijer says teachers can use mPerks Rewards with their discount to sweeten the deal, but purchases must be made in store and there are restrictions.

To get the coupon, teachers must present their current school ID to a Meijer employee at the customer service desk at any store. There is no limit on how many times a teacher can visit the desk for a coupon.

The following stores are also offering discounts to teachers, at participating locations. It’s recommended you check your store to make sure they’re honoring the deal before heading to the checkout aisle.