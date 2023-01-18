“Popcorn Salad” anyone? The recipe is going viral.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thursday is National Popcorn Day and there are plenty of deals for fans of the salty (and sometimes sweet) treat to take advantage of.

Both locally and nationally, companies are looking to properly celebrate National Popcorn Day with giveaways and freebies for customers. Here are some of the deals you will find Thursday:

GRAND RAPIDS POPCORN COMPANY

The Grand Rapids Popcorn Company will be celebrating the holiday in style by giving away free bags of caramel corn with every purchase at the store.

The company will also be handing out one jumbo bag of its butter popcorn to one individual who enters its social media contest. You can find out how to enter on the store’s Facebook page.

GARRETT POPCORN SHOPS

The Chicago-based Garret Popcorn Shops will have an extended deal for those looking to ship popcorn to themselves or a loved one. Fifteen percent will be taken off every order from now through Jan. 26.

The company will also be giving customers a chance at winning a free family tin of its caramel and cheddar mix.

MOVIE THEATERS

Several movie theaters across the country are offering deals for moviegoers this year.

All AMC, Regal and Cinemark theater locations will take 50% off all orders of popcorn. Celebration Cinema is offering a small popcorn for only $1 and refillable popcorn buckets for $20.