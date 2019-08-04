Suspect of Dayton, OH mass shooting identified

DAYTON, Ohio (WOOD) — The suspect in Sunday morning’s mass shooting that left 9 dead and 27 injured has been identified.

Senior law enforcement are identifying the suspect as 24-year-old Connor Betts, a white male, of Bellbrook, Ohio.

Betts is accused of opening fire outside of a popular downtown bar, Ned Peppers, killing 9 people and injuring 27 just after 1 a.m. Aug. 4.

The shooting in Ohio comes only hours after another shooting in El Paso, Texas that left 29 dead and 26 injured. The suspect, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, a white male, opened fire at a Wall-Mart Saturday afternoon using a rifle.