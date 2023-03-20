NEW CONCORD, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of shooting a college baseball player in Muskingum County has been identified.

According to a release from Olivet College, Franklin Grayson, a 2021 graduate of the school, is the man that was arrested and accused of shooting an Olivet player Friday night after a game against Muskingum University.

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office said that Grayson, of Jacksonville, Fla., shot the victim three separate times. He is charged with one count of attempted murder with a firearm specification and one count of felonious assault with a firearm specification, however, only one sentence can be imposed.

Grayson could face a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison if found guilty.

According to the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting was reported near the university around 7:30 p.m. A safety message on Muskingum University’s website said the shooting happened on the North Turf athletic field.

A baseball player for Olivet College, who had just finished a game against Muskingum, was shot when he went back to the dugout to get an item he had forgotten, according to a release from Olivet.

The player went to a hospital for treatment. His injuries were not considered life-threatening. He has since been released from the hospital, per Olivet College.

Muskingum canceled all athletic events through Sunday, according to its website.

