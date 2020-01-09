Suspect headed to Ohio over alleged football game threat

(AP) — A magistrate judge has ordered a man be sent to Ohio to face a criminal charge that he threatened to shoot up Ohio State University and hurt players on the football team.

An indictment unsealed last month accuses Daniel Rippy of making the “electronic communication” threat from California during the annual game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan in 2018, which was played in Columbus that year. Ohio State won the game 62-39.

Rippy was arrested Monday in California and the judge on Wednesday ordered him sent to Ohio.

Rippy’s court-appointed federal public defender declined comment.

Rippy, who went to East Kentwood High School, previously told News 8 via Facebook messenger that he was innocent.

—News 8 contributed to this report.