GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new policy from the Department of Defense will help veterans seek confidential mental health help.

“One of the bravest things an active duty, service member or veteran can do is to raise their hand and say ‘I’m having a problem right now,'” retired Navy fighter Matthew Buckley with the No Fallen Heroes Foundation said.

Buckley said in the past, if a service member asked for help, they could be pulled from their work. He said it’s important for the community to encourage them to ask for help if they need it.

In the United States, 22 to 44 veterans take their own lives every day, Buckley said.

He said the No Fallen Heroes Foundation helps struggling with things like PTSD by taking them out of the country for psychedelic therapy.

