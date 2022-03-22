ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Even during a worldwide pandemic, COVID-19 isn’t the preeminent threat to mankind. That honor belongs to climate change.

Countless studies by climatologists and scientists from across a spectrum of fields have laid out how human activity, like burning fossil fuels and stripping the Earth of its natural resources, have caused a spike of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, leading to warming climates and potentially irreversible damage.

A new study by researchers at the University of Michigan isn’t focused on flooding or land erosion or how many millions of people could be displaced by climate change, but rather on allergy season.

“The data is already showing pollen season is extending and the pollen production is already increasing. It’s already happening,” Yingxiao Zhang told News 8.

Zhang is a Ph.D. student at the University of Michigan, leading the study alongside Professor Allison Steiner. It was published last week in “Nature Communications.”

The study developed a model using historical data across the United States, comparing the average start and end of allergy season from 1995 through 2014 and measuring the levels of different allergens in the area. Based on those trends and the current trends of the warming climate, researchers estimated that by the year 2100, allergy season will start an average of 40 days earlier, end 19 days later and produce a higher average of allergens during the season.

ALLERGY IMPACT

The University of Michigan study says the warming climate will cause an increase in virtually all allergens, particularly pollen levels. The analysis estimates the average pollen count will double by the end of the century.

“In the previous 30 years, we have already seen pollen counts increase due to climate change. And at that time, in the historical period, temperature is the main driver,” Zhang said. “However, in the future seasons, if we continue our current carbon dioxide emission rate and maintain this energy-intense lifestyle, at the end of this century, carbon dioxide concentration will actually increase dramatically and it will drive pollen production increase, as well, even more so than temperature.”

The warmer temperatures cause plants to wake up and start producing pollen sooner. Historical data shows that hotter temperatures increase the amount of pollen that plants produce.

“We look at the grass rate. They are the main driver of seasonal allergies. And we see that increasing everywhere in the future,” Zhang said. “And other important pollen-producing species — like birch, alder, oak, the cypress family — they are other big triggers of seasonal allergies and we (estimate) a dramatic increase in the future.”

‘IMPACT EVEN MORE PEOPLE’

It doesn’t mean people without allergies are off the hook, either. Zhang says its also likely the high surge in allergens will trigger problems for people who don’t typically deal with seasonal allergies.

“With more pollen in the atmosphere, for people who already have allergy issues, it can cause more severe symptoms. But intense pollen concentration in the air can make more people more sensitive to the pollen emissions, so it will impact even more people,” Zhang said.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, a little over 7% of American adults and children are diagnosed with seasonal allergic rhinitis or hay fever. The symptoms include sneezing, a stuffy, itchy or runny nose and watery eyes. There’s no known cure for seasonal allergic rhinitis but symptoms usually can be managed with medication.

WHAT ABOUT WEST MICHIGAN

A study done by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America developed a list of the 100 worst communities for seasonal allergies, taking spring and fall pollen counts into account, along with how much over-the-counter medication is used and the number of board-certified allergists who work in the region. Three Midwest cities were among the 25 worst communities for allergy sufferers — including Grand Rapids at No. 23.

Scranton, Pennsylvania, received the worst grade. Dayton, Ohio (13), and Des Moines, Iowa (17), were the other two Midwest communities to make the top 25. Seattle, Washington, received the best grade.