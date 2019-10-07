Stabenow on impeachment: Trump’s actions were wrong

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the national conversation centers more and more on the impeachment inquiry, Democrats in the U.S. Senate are waiting on the House to move.

Before she headed off on a bus tour Monday, News 8 asked U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, how her fellow senators are addressing the inquiry and how she sees the allegations.

“Well, we’re certainly discussing and following it. Nothing happens in the Senate until the House acts,” she said. “But it is very clear that the president used the reputation and the funding — the United States of America’s funding that we passed on a bipartisan basis to support Ukraine to protect themselves from Russia — and the president decided to hold that over their head unless they dug up dirt on a political opponent and so that’s wrong.”

There is no indication how long the inquiry will take and if or when the House might refer articles of impeachment. Stabenow said the matter should be dealt with in a timely manner so the country can return to what she says are other important matters.

She is spending at least part of her time back in Michigan talking about climate change, renewable energy and sustainable buildings, including visiting some examples in Grand Rapids.