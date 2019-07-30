Stabenow on impeachment: ‘No one is above the law’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s senior U.S. senator says she would support fellow Democrats in the House of Representatives if they decide to move forward with an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow cited Robert Mueller’s report on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election in which the former special counsel listed a number of times that Trump tried to upset the probe.

“The Mueller report describes extremely serious instances of the President of the United States trying to obstruct justice,” Stabenow’s statement, provided to 24 Hour News 8 Monday evening, read. “I support the ongoing investigations in the House of Representatives and would stand with my colleagues in the House if they decide to launch a formal impeachment inquiry. No one is above the law.”

New: Sen. Stabenow, the No. 4 Senate Democrat, says she supports an impeachment inquiry — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) July 29, 2019

Politico reported Monday that Stabenow is one of two high-ranking Senate Democrats to back an impeachment inquiry. Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, third highest-ranking Senate Democrat, expressed her support Sunday. Stabenow ranks fourth.

Their stances don’t make it any more likely that the Senate would move against the president. The House must call for an impeachment, which is then tried by the Senate. The House is currently controlled by Democrats and the Senate by Republicans.

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash of Grand Rapids has said outright that Trump should be impeached because of obstruction. Amash was a Republican when he asserted that but has since left the party and is now an independent.