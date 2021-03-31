Stabenow: New mental health program is working

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A program to get people the mental health they need — instead of going to an emergency room or jail — is proving successful in West Michigan, according to U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

The Democratic senator was in Grand Rapids Wednesday to talk about the Excellence in Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Act that she and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., helped pass in 2014.

Just last year, Michigan became part of the demonstration program that allows federal funds to be used to create services that meet the needs of people who otherwise don’t have access to mental health care.

“Crisis intervention, prevention, working with the healthcare system and so on. The startup grant to meet the quality standards, so far been able to bring in 112 million dollars, 234 clinics across the state now, each is getting about 2 million dollars a year,” Stabenow said. “So the goal long-term is to put on top of that, the second piece which the state of Michigan has now qualified for which is to recognize and get a higher Medicaid reimbursement of these services.”

Stabenow says this is also a program that will be ongoing, unlike others for mental health that have been done on a temporary basis: meaning their future was uncertain.

The hope is that federal funding for this mental health service will be a yearly appropriation.