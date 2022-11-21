GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Holiday shoppers are expected to spend less than usual this year due to inflation.

According to a recent survey from retailmenot.com, more than half of shoppers say they’ll be buying fewer items this year. Experts say that makes it even more likely that shoppers will be looking for good deals on Black Friday.

“We know that shoppers are going to be in stores and shopping online, but they’re going to be a bit more discerning. And the good news is retailers know that, and the deals we’ve seen so far this year have been really good. Retailers understand they need to meet shoppers where they’re at,” Kristin McGrath, an editor for Retail Me Not, said. “If you are shopping online, always look for that promo code or that free shipping offer. Money’s going to be flying out of your wallet fast while you’re holiday shopping, and anytime you can save on your purchase, avoid shipping charges, that’s going to save you a lot of money.”

She also recommended comparing prices while shopping.

Experts also say more shoppers plan to shop in store this year than in the last couple of years, due to the pandemic.