Semi-truck stolen from Wyoming used in Ohio police chase

COSHOCTON, Ohio (AP/WOOD) — A driver who allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase through Ohio using a semi-truck stolen from West Michigan has been charged with felonious assault.

Court records show 47-year-old Stephen Wolfe was charged Wednesday in Licking County.

The Coshocton Tribune reports court documents say Wolfe fled an Ohio state trooper who tried to stop him Monday in Wyandot County and drove a semitrailer cab through various counties before colliding with a vehicle in Licking County. A man in that vehicle was injured.

Authorities say Wolfe was arrested in Coshocton when he abandoned his vehicle after a chase lasting over two hours and sometimes exceeding 100 mph.

Wyoming police told News 8 the semi-truck was stolen over the weekend from a business on Clyde Park Avenue, between 44th and 52nd Streets. It’s unclear if Wolfe was the one who took the semi-truck.

Authorities say Wolfe is wanted on Michigan warrants for charges including parole violation, and could face additional charges.