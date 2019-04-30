National

Schumer says Trump not doing enough to protect 2020 election

Posted: Apr 30, 2019 12:55 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says President Donald Trump is not doing enough to protect the 2020 election in light of special counsel Robert Mueller's findings.

In a letter to colleagues Tuesday, Schumer said Congress needs to "fill the vacuum" on election security.

He says the Senate should provide additional resources to beef up state and federal election systems and impose sanctions on Russia or others engaged in "malign activities" to interfere.

Schumer notes that the FBI has called the 2018 election a "dress rehearsal" for the next election. He says senators need a classified briefing to hear directly from the FBI, Homeland Security and others "on what, if any, actions are underway" to protect the vote.

Senators will meet privately Tuesday for the first time since Mueller's report was released.

