GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The United States House and Senate are taking their traditional August break as members head back to their home districts. On Monday, U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten, D-Grand Rapids, told News 8 that some of the issues she is most concerned about are being addressed.

Scholten says work on immigration and child labor exploitation are moving in the right direction though both need more work. She also says reauthorization for the FAA will bring needed updates to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Not finished however is some type of spending plan for the new fiscal year beginning in October.

While she says that will be a priority when Congress returns in September, one specific spending item that needs attention is the National Defense Authorization Act.

The House has passed a version of spending to fund the military, but the Senate did not concur with some provisions included in that bill and passed its own version.

Now it will be up to the two chambers to produce a compromise that both chambers can agree to.

“They’re playing politics with what should have been a very straightforward passed out of the committee unanimously and then when it got to the House floor, members who were not a part of that committee started attaching these poison pill policies … Attachments that would attack DEI initiatives in the military, that would roll back healthcare protections for women service members things that, I agree, we should talk about as a Congress where we can figure those out but don’t attach them to a bill that the committee did not see fit to attach these policy riders to and again, that will not pass in the Senate and the president will not sign. We’re just wasting time,” she said.

That compromise may be hard to find and funding the military hangs in the balance.

With the August recess, expect to see all your local members back in their district doing outreach on many levels. Scholten, for example, will be holding a town hall Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Grand Haven at Central Park Place, where the public is invited.