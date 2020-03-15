Scholastic releases free courses for kids amid school closures

This image released by Scholastic Entertainment shows a scene from the reboot of “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” The new show offers more diversity among the human characters and puts Clifford’s beloved 7-year-old owner, Emily Elizabeth, front and center in his Birdwell Island adventures. (Scholastic Entertainment via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The public educational company Scholastic created a way to keep kids busy and learning for free while school closures are keeping them home during the new coronavirus pandemic.

Scholastic set up ‘Learn From Home’ on its website with four categories: Pre-K and Kindergarten, Grades 1 and 2, Grades 3-5 and Grades 6+. Each section is equipped with one week’s worth of content for students, with 15 additional days on the way.

Each day of content is filled with exciting articles and stories, videos and fun learning challenges. Students can even go on virtual field trips or meet best-selling authors.

The website provides up to three hours’ worth of content each day and can be completed on any device.

You can find the content on Scholastic’s website.