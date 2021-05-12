Sauce shortage: Chick-fil-A limiting sauces to customers

(WTRF) — Chick-fil-A is limiting the number of sauces each customer receives at some of its restaurants in response to a shortage of condiments.

“Due to industry-wide shortages, we are currently limiting the number of sauces provided,” the fast-food chicken chain said in an email obtained by WTRF.

Customers will now get one sauce per entrée, two sauces per meal and three sauces per 30-count nuggets.

Chick-fil-A representatives apologized to customers in the email.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we work through this,” the company said. “See you soon.”

Chick-fil-A also sells its sauces at select grocery stores and retailers nationwide, with proceeds going toward a scholarship initiative for employees.

The Centers for Disease Control has suggested restaurants refrain from using condiments such as ketchup bottles and salt and pepper on tables, ramping up demand for smaller serving sizes, particularly packets.

Heinz, which has the ” highest market share of ketchup,” has been hit the hardest, according to The Wall Street Journal. Heinz recently announced a 25% increase in production.