GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Reps. Hillary Scholten, D-Grand Rapids, and Dan Kildee, D-Flint, have launched a new task force to combat child labor.

Illegal child labor has been on the rise recently, with child labor playing a role in the automotive, textile and processed food industries, according to a Tuesday release from Kildee’s office.

“Children should be in school, not working dangerous factory jobs,” Kildee said in a statement. “Congress must do more to strengthen our efforts to combat child labor.”

To tackle the issue, Scholten and Kildee launched the Child Labor Prevention Task Force — the first initiative of its kind — on Tuesday, the release said.

The task force will push for legislation to fight illegal child labor, particularly by increasing the consequences for violations, according to Kildee’s office. The team will also meet with leaders to stress the importance of addressing child labor, hold educational events and oversee federal agencies to ensure they are enforcing anti-child labor laws, the release said.

“As lawmakers, we are coming together to make sure the executive branch is doing what it should to enforce our laws, hold violators accountable, and most of all, protect kids,” Scholten said in a statement.

Besides Scholten and Kildee, the task force includes 13 members of Congress from several states, according to Kildee’s office.