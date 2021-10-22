Reports: Switch’s Tommy DeBarge, of Grand Rapids’ DeBarge family, dies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tommy DeBarge, a musician from the Grand Rapids family that also includes singer El DeBarge, has died, several news outlets are reporting.

Tommy DeBarge was 64.

Citing family, TMZ reported that DeBarge had long suffered from liver and kidney problems and that his condition recently worsened.

He performed with Switch, an R&B and funk band in the 1970s that produced songs like “There’ll Never Be” and “I Call Your Name.” He was also involved with the band DeBarge, which featured his siblings.