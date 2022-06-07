GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A spokesperson for Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has confirmed the secretary was interviewed by congressional Jan. 6 committee investigators.

According to NBC News, the interview happened last weekend. It was videotaped, on the record and followed up on previous conversations with Benson and the Bureau of Elections.

In January, Benson provided documents to both the congressional committee and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, including a document with fake Michigan electors that was submitted to Congress in hopes of awarding Michigan’s electoral votes to former President Donald Trump instead of President Joe Biden, who won Michigan by more than 150,000 votes.

The committee, which has been investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, will go public with its findings this week. The first of six hearings will start at 8 p.m. EDT on Thursday. Lawmakers plan to have witnesses testify and show previously undisclosed images and evidence both during the attack and the days leading up to it.

Benson has been a vocal critic of former president Trump and Republican officials who have spread conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was stolen or influenced. She has also requested multiple investigations into potential election tampering.

In February, the Associated Press reported a request was filed with Michigan State Police and the state attorney general’s office after two vote tabulators — one from Roscommon County and one from Genesee County — was handed over to a third party.

The unauthorized access is a breach of election security protocols. Benson said those machines can no longer be used in future elections because they may be compromised.

A vote tabulator was also seized from Irving Township in Barry County. Sheriff Dar Leaf filed a lawsuit last week in the Michigan Court of Claims, accusing Benson, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan State Police of illegally blocking his investigation. As of now, no date for a hearing has been set.