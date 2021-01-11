Rep. Meijer considering support of Trump impeachment

WASHINGTON (WOOD) — The move to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time is underway in Washington, but the attempt will look much different this time around.

If this impeachment moves forward, and it almost certainly will, it will move faster than others and with no hearings or testimony.

The articles will come up, likely as soon as Wednesday night.

It will come after a resolution urging the vice president to invoke the 25th Amendment will be voted on. That will have no binding effect on Vice President Mike Pence and the impeachment vote will follow on Wednesday.

Freshman Congressman Peter Meijer when asked about such a consequential vote so early in his term said, “You don’t get to choose your timing.”

He also went on to say that the handling of last week’s riot, which put Congress members and Capitol staff in danger, disqualifies Trump as president.

“What we saw on that day, especially between noon and 4:17 p.m., when the president put out his tweet, gently telling people there to go home but also saying we love you, you’re special. To me that was disqualifying. I mean he said that while we were in rooms lowering the blinds. (We) didn’t know which parts of the Capitol complex were secure. (We) didn’t know the extent of what might have happened. (We) didn’t know whether members of Congress were among those killed or injured. To me, that again just disqualifies.”

“This attack occurred when the first, second and third people in the line of succession — the vice president, the speaker of the house and the president pro tempore — in the Senate were all in that building. Again, this could have been, this was a tragedy, this was awful and it could’ve been even worse.

“So that’s why, to me, the best course is for the president to admit and to resign. I trust that if the 25th Amendment is appropriate, then Vice President Pence will do what’s in the best interest of the country, but we’re also reviewing the articles of impeachment and strongly considering supporting at this time,” Meijer said.

The articles would pass in the House, and the Senate will then have to decide how and when to take them up. Unlike the first time around, the outcome in the Senate is not a foregone conclusion.