Rep. Meijer, Republicans seek Southern border records

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of Republican congressmen are pressing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to send them records of activity on the nation’s Southern border.

A resolution introduced by Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, who serves on the U.S. House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee, calls on the president and secretary of homeland security to send “copies of all documents in their possession referring or relating to certain aspects of border policies” to the House.

“(The resolution is) an effort to have the administration preserve documents so that when we are in the majority, we are able to have investigations and figure out just what went wrong, what policies were modified and how we got to the point where our monthly totals are triple or in some cases quadruple what we’ve seen in prior years,” Meijer explained to News 8 Wednesday.

He blamed the situation on the policies of Democratic President Joe Biden.

“The Biden administration has discussed relaxing a lot of policies and sending messaging that has, in my view, encouraged a lot of people to make that dangerous trek to try to cross our border illegally; not only putting themselves in their families at risk, but then also … distracting our law enforcement personnel and the border from their critical jobs of interdicting a lot of the drugs that are coming across as well,” Meijer said.

With Democrats in control of the House, it seems unlikely that Meijer’s resolution will get a vote.

“Our focus is on making sure that there is accountability when we’re in the majority, because right now the Democratic majority is unwilling to do so,” he said.