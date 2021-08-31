Rep.: Marine from Michigan among those injured in Kabul blast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A U.S. Marine from West Michigan was injured in the terrorist attack last week that killed 13 service members at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, a local congressman says.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Marine Corp told News 8 Tuesday that additional details cannot be provided as a matter of policy.

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga says the Marine is being treated at a military hospital but was not provided more information.

“We know nothing about who this person is or the nature of their injuries. That is obviously frustrating not because we necessarily want to publicize this (but because) we want to connect with that family. There was 20 members of the military that were injured on top of the 13 that were killed and that is obviously a tragedy that never should have happened,” Huizenga, R-Zeeland, said. “We would like to connect to the family in a private manner. We would like to understand what had happened and certainly express my firsthand sincere condolences and let them know they are in our thoughts and prayers

Huizenga said he is still hearing from families trying to get out after U.S. troops fully withdrew from Afghanistan.