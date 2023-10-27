WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) pleaded not guilty Friday morning in New York, to additional federal charges, Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.) introduced a resolution to expel Santos from office.

“George Santos is not fit to serve his constituents as a United States representative,” D’Esposito said. “George Santos directly profited from his fraudulent action, including transferring money to his own bank account to buy luxury items and pay off debt.”

D’Esposito said Santos lied about his background and his past to get himself elected. Santos responded to the resolution online, writing “I’m not resigning” and “I’m entitled to due process and not a predetermined outcome.”

“I do think that George Santos should have resigned, I don’t think he should be a member of Congress,” Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-N.Y.) said.

But other New York Republicans, like Molinaro and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.), agree Santos needs to go.

“He has basically admitted to some of the very fraud activity that he’s been indicted for, cascading criminal activity,” Molinaro said.

“The sooner George Santos is gone, the better Congress and his constituents will be,” Malliotakis said.

The resolution could come up for a vote on the floor as early as next week.