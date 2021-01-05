Remains of woman believed to be in Kalamazoo found in Illinois

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been arrested in the murder of a woman whose family believed may have been in Kalamazoo last summer.

Undated courtesy photo of Laura Wolfe-Orlovich.

In July 2020, family members reported Laura Wolfe-Orlovich, 46, of Marion, Illinois as a missing person. Her daughter told News 8 in August 2020 that her mother said she “was stuck in Kalamazoo, Michigan and she desperately needed to get home.”

Deputies said some of her belongings were found Aug. 21, 2020 on a property in Springfield Township, Illinois. A farmer who had been harvesting corn found human remains on Oct. 28, 2020. Authorities confirmed in December 2020 that the remains were of Wolfe-Orlovich and ruled her death as a homicide.

Lynn Ware Jr., 39, of Tennessee, was considered a person of interest early in the case, authorities say. Ware was arrested Dec. 31, 2020 in O’Fallon, Illinois then was transported to jail in La Porte County.

Authorities are still investigating. Several agencies assisted including the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.