Remains of American troops returned by North Korea

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A soldier carries a casket containing the remains of a U.S. soldier who was killed in the Korean War during a ceremony at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Friday, July 27, 2018.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A soldier carries a casket containing the remains of a U.S. soldier who was killed in the Korean War during a ceremony at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Friday, July 27, 2018.

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (AP) — President Trump thanked North Korea’s Kim Jong Un for returning the bodies of fallen American soldiers at a press conference on Friday.

“At this moment a plane is carrying the remains of some great fallen heroes from America back from the Korean War,” the president said.

The White House confirmed on Thursday that a plane left for North Korea to retrieve 55 cases of war remains from U.S. soldiers killed during the Korean War.

Mr. Trump said that Vice President Mike Pence will greet the families when the remains return to the U.S.

The remains will first arrive in South Korea, where a formal repatriation ceremony will be held on August 1.

They will then be taken to Hawaii for identification.

This move comes just over a month after North Korea agreed to send home U.S. war remains during the June 12 summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.