Recovering from Michael: How to safely donate

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 12:23 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 12:23 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —  When disasters like Hurricane Michael hit, scammers see an opportunity to prey upon generosity.

That’s why the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan is sharing the following steps to ensure your donations end up where they should:

  1. Donate to experienced disaster relief organizations. These groups have tried and true infrastructure to help those impacted by a storm. Be cautious about new groups and those that are vague about their mission.
  2. Be wary of crowdfunding. If you decide to donate this way, opt for crowdfunding pages set up by people you personally know. Always check the terms and conditions of a crowdfunding site to see how your money is allocated.
  3. Seek out BBB accredited charities. You can verify charities by checking out their accountability reports on Give.org.
