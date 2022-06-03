GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A rare gem from the Wizarding World is hitting the auction block: a signed first-edition copy of J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.”

Christie’s in London is handling the sale. The book is featured as part of the auction house’s series called “The Art of Literature.”

Only 500 copies were printed on the book’s first run in 1997 from a then-unknown author, Rowling. According to Reuters, of those 500 books, 300 were sent to libraries and only 200 were put up for sale.

The first edition has a couple of notable defects. According to Reuters, the word “philosopher” is misspelled on the back cover and on the page that shows a Hogwarts student’s supply list, it includes a wand twice.

The other notable difference? The name. “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” was the book’s original title and was used in the United Kingdom. American publisher Scholastic, which bought the publishing rights for this side of the Atlantic, reportedly changed the name to “Sorcerer’s Stone” because company officials thought the word “philosopher” would cause young readers to lose interest.

Bidding for the rare book is set to start at $250,000. The auction opens next week and closes July 14.

A paperback edition of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” along with an uncorrected proof copy from the British publishing house Bloomsbury were auctioned by Christie’s in 2007.