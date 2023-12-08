GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the professors who was killed Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’s business school is a Central Michigan University alum.

According to his resume on UNLV’s website, Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang, 64, graduated with his master’s degree in computer science from CMU in May 1986.

Chang was identified as one of the four victims in the shooting. According to the coroner, Chang’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill said investigators are still working to pin down a motive, but gunman Tony Polito did not appear to be targeting students. McMahill said he entered campus with a list of people he was seeking.

The Associated Press reports that the university will remain closed Friday but is tentatively scheduled to reopen next week for finals.