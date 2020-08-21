Postmaster general to answer senators’ questions Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will testify before a U.S. Senate committee Friday morning.

Senators on the Republican-led Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs will get to ask him questions about some of the policies at the U.S. Postal Service, including the dismantlement of mail sorting machines that has taken place in metro Grand Rapids.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., is one of the lawmakers leading the charge to get answers and requested the hearing. He said a lot of his questions and concerns come from people who work in post offices in our state.

“Part of our investigation is to investigate where exactly those machines are going — are they dismantled, are they being set up somewhere else?” Peters told News 8. “The one other thing I have heard from folks in post offices that’s concerning: I will hear from some of our postal workers that they’re also being told by management not to run more than 40,000 pieces through a machine even though they could do a whole lot more than that, and they don’t understand why they have to shut the machine off early.”

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. It will stream live on woodtv.com.