GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Most people in Michigan do not want to see either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump on the presidential ballot in 2024, a new poll shows.

The EPIC-MRA poll released Friday morning showed that of those polled, 71% believed Democrats should nominate some other candidate than Biden in 2024 and 70% said Republicans should nominate someone else than Trump.

Seventeen percent said they thought Biden should be nominated by his party and 18% were for Trump. Twelve percent were undecided or declined to answer when asked about both candidates.

Still about two years out from the election, only Trump has formally announced his candidacy and there appears to be a lot of space for other Republicans to make a bid. The Democratic side is trickier: A sitting president in the running would limit the number of challengers from within the party, but if Biden decides not to seek reelection, the number of candidates could reach double digits.

Assuming Biden and Trump will both be on the 2024 ballot, 47% of those polled said they would vote for Biden and 43% said they would vote for Trump. Ten percent were undecided or declined to answer.

This as 62% of those polled gave Biden a negative job rating and 37% positive.

At the state level, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer fared better, with 53% giving her a positive job rating and 45% negative. While 48% of those polled thought Michigan was generally headed in the right direction, concerns about the economy remained high, with 61% rating the state’s economy and employment situation as poor.

EPIC-MRA surveyed 600 people between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

Of those polled, 40% called themselves Democrats and 40% Republicans. Sixteen percent said they were independents. The remainder were undecided or declined to say.