GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new podcast that explores the struggles of people with ADHD will publish a new episode very day in October to mark ADHD Awareness Month.

Lindsay Guentzel, a former NPR journalist, launched “Refocused” this summer to discuss ADHD. It includes conversations with people about how ADHD has affected their lives and about stigmas linked to it.

Guentzel herself has struggled with ADHD, saying it caused her to twice flunk out of college.

==Watch an interview with Guentzel above.==

ADHD is a common behavior disorder in the U.S. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, about 2 million American children have it.