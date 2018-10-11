Photos: Devastation left by Hurricane Michael

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. In this image made from video and provided by SevereStudios.com, damage from Hurricane Michael is seen in Mexico Beach, Fla. on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. (SevereStudios.com via AP)

In this image made from video and provided by SevereStudios.com, damage from Hurricane Michael is seen in Mexico Beach, Fla. on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. (SevereStudios.com via AP)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WOOD) — At least two deaths are being blamed on Michael, which slammed into the Florida Panhandle Wednesday as a Category 4 storm.

It's the third-most powerful hurricane on record to hit the continental U.S.

People walk amidst destruction on the main street of Mexico Beach, Fla., in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)