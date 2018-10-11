Photos: Devastation left by Hurricane Michael
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WOOD) — At least two deaths are being blamed on Michael, which slammed into the Florida Panhandle Wednesday as a Category 4 storm.
It's the third-most powerful hurricane on record to hit the continental U.S.
>>Photos: Hurricane Michael hits Gulf Coast
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous
Recovering from Michael: How to...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Uptick in Social Security checks for...
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Photos: Devastation left by Hurricane Michael
- Uptick in Social Security checks for 2019 as inflation rises
- Operation Honor Guard: How you can help veterans
- Driver killed in head-on crash near Kalamazoo ID'd
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.