Pfizer recalls migraine med over infection concerns

News

by: Vanessa Wojtusiak, WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: FDA)

(WTNH/WOOD) — Pfizer is voluntarily recalling some RELPAX® medication over concerns of life-threatening infections.

The medication, also known as eletriptan hydrobromide, is used for the acute treatment of migraines. Pfizer warns it may contain genus Pseudomonas and Burkholderia bacteria, which could move from the gut to the bloodstream.

The recall involves 40mg tablets with labels containing the following information:

Carton NDCLot
Number		Expiration
Date		StrengthConfiguration/Count
0049-2340-45AR54072022 FEB40 mgCarton containing 6 tablets (1 blister card x 6 tablets)
0049-2340-05CD45652022 FEB40 mgCarton containing 12 tablets (2 blister cards x 6 tablets)

Pfizer says so far, it has not received any customer complaints or reports of problems related to this issue.

The Federal Drug Administration is urging patients who are taking the product to contact their doctor to determine if their medication is included in the recall. Patients with the recalled medication should return it to the pharmacy that filled their prescription or call Stericycle Inc. at 877.225.9750 for instructions on how to return their product and get reimbursed.

More information about the recall can be found here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 

 