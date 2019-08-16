Pfizer recalls migraine med over infection concerns

(WTNH/WOOD) — Pfizer is voluntarily recalling some RELPAX® medication over concerns of life-threatening infections.

The medication, also known as eletriptan hydrobromide, is used for the acute treatment of migraines. Pfizer warns it may contain genus Pseudomonas and Burkholderia bacteria, which could move from the gut to the bloodstream.

The recall involves 40mg tablets with labels containing the following information:

Carton NDC Lot

Number Expiration

Date Strength Configuration/Count 0049-2340-45 AR5407 2022 FEB 40 mg Carton containing 6 tablets (1 blister card x 6 tablets) 0049-2340-05 CD4565 2022 FEB 40 mg Carton containing 12 tablets (2 blister cards x 6 tablets)

Pfizer says so far, it has not received any customer complaints or reports of problems related to this issue.

The Federal Drug Administration is urging patients who are taking the product to contact their doctor to determine if their medication is included in the recall. Patients with the recalled medication should return it to the pharmacy that filled their prescription or call Stericycle Inc. at 877.225.9750 for instructions on how to return their product and get reimbursed.

More information about the recall can be found here.